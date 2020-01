* USD/INR drifts lower after failing to break 71.38 resistance for 4th day

* Capped by positive risk mood on trade optimism, global growth hopes

* Trump says will be starting Phase 2 trade talks with China soon

* USD drop seen a reasonable bet for 2020, trade-sensitive currencies to shine

* INR rise curbed by India fiscal concerns, oil rally, RBI intervention

* Merit in buying hard-hit trade-sensitive KRW versus INR

* Resistance71.38-40, 71.58, support 71.15-20, 71.00