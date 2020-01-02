Brighter times ahead for oilfield services firms – Stifel













** Stifel says several positives will surface in 2020 that could lead to solid 2021 earnings growth, fuel better investor sentiment and possibly multiple expansion for oilfield services names

** Combination of an aging asset base, rising pressure pumping intensity, weak prices and increased capital discipline will likely lead to attrition of the pressure pumping fleet and improving supply/demand fundamentals heading into 2021 – Stifel

** Favorites for brokerage include Schlumberger NV , Baker Hughes , DMC Global Inc and NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc

** Raises PT on SLB to $47 from $45; says strong free cash flow expected, potential asset sales should bolster company's balance sheet

** Raises PT on Halliburton to $30 from $26; says lower capital spending and improving international market should lead to rising free cash flow in 2020-2021

** Says oil service companies appear to be limiting capital spending, generating free cash flow and have an increased willingness to return excess cash to shareholders

** Believe a rise in free cash flow generation will start to garner increased investor attention

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)