Casey’s General Stores Announces 2020 Investor Day













ANKENY, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY), will host its 2020 Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, January 9th. The event will include presentations and Q&A with Darren Rebelez, chief executive officer, Bill Walljasper, chief financial officer, and other members of the convenience retailer’s senior leadership team.

Event attendance in person is by invitation only. The event will also be audio webcast live and all interested parties are invited to register for and access the webcast at: https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern and end at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

The webcast archive and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the company’s website for one year following the event.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches and salads. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com.