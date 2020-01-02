FX traders should expect the dollar to rebound













Risk taking has surged, and that's likely to underpin the dollar this year. It ended 2019 on softer footing, but a broader move was underway ahead of that, with stocks soaring and commodities rallying, boosting the currencies of producers and supporting currencies with higher yields . Volatility has remained low throughout. That's key — it suggests that currencies will remain quiet, meaning interest rates will matter more. In contrast Central Banks keep pumping liquidity. China latest, cutting reserve ratios and expected to do more . Quiet markets supported by an environment that supports risk taking will encourage traders to gamble, investing in risky but high-yielding currencies. Regardless of that, many traders won't want to buy emerging-market currencies, or perhaps won't be allowed to. A great many will have to stick to the majors. Among the majors, only the dollar has any yield. It's not big, but it's still 2% above its peers, and if there's little movement 2% is a lot.