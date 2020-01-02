Hi-Crush Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences













HOUSTON, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR), or “Hi-Crush”, today announced that management will present and meet with investors at the following conferences:

Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference in Miami, Florida, January 7, 2020

UBS Midstream, MLP & Utilities Conference in Deer Valley, Utah, January 14, 2020

Hi-Crush Inc.’s most recent presentation will be made available on the Investors section of its website, under the Presentations tab, at www.hicrushinc.com.

About Hi-Crush Inc.

Hi-Crush Inc. is a fully-integrated provider of proppant and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations, offering frac sand production, advanced wellsite storage systems, flexible last mile services, and innovative software for real-time visibility and management across the entire supply chain. Our strategic suite of solutions provides operators and service companies in all major U.S. oil and gas basins with the ability to build safety, reliability and efficiency into every completion.

