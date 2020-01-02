PEG Inducted Into RESNET 100,000 Homes Club

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — PEG, LLC (PEG) was recognized by RESNET for the achievement of conducting HERS ratings on over 100,000 homes. The award was presented to the senior operations team in PEG’s corporate office in Fairfax.

“PEG richly deserves this recognition. Having HERS rated over 100,000 homes is a notable achievement and represents dedication, commitment and hard work,” said RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden.

The club consists of three companies, including PEG, who have also achieved this milestone. PEG completed the task in under 10 years and currently sits at over 109,000 homes.

“This award means that we’re doing things right…it’s a point of pride for us that we’re making the contribution to not only making homes better, more durable, and more efficient, but we’re also contributing to improving our planet,” said PEG Senior Vice President and COO Matthew Cooper.

PEG, LLC

PEG, LLC is in its 21st year as a diverse energy efficiency, engineering, environmental, and management consulting firm operating principally in the Eastern and Central United States. PEG specializes in building energy performance, green building program compliance, building diagnostics, environmental and code compliance, thermal performance, HVAC design and operation, and construction defect. These capabilities have enabled PEG to become a leader in the application of national green building standards and demand side energy efficiency protocols. Operating as a design consultant and “boots on the ground” interim and continuous inspection agent, PEG leads the way in verification of effective planning and real-world application of all aspects of sustainable construction. PEG performs at every level of contracting from commercial structures to residential dwellings to charitable endeavors.

