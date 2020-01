Phillips 66 said on Thursday that a fire in a process unit at its 207,000 barrels-per-day Ponca City oil refinery in Oklahoma was brought under control.

"There were no impacts to personnel or the community," the company said in a statement, adding as a caution, refinery personnel were dispatched off the site.

The company also said there has been no off-site impact and flaring may temporarily increase.

