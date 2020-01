** U.S.-listed shares of Chinese oil field services provider jump 19.1% to $2.739, set for their best day in almost a year

** Co's unit, Nanjing Recon Technology Co, wins contract to build automation system for PetroChina Jidong Oilfield Co

** Says winning price is ~$1.36 mln per year, for a three-year construction period from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022

** Stock lost 34.5% last year

