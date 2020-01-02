Tullow oil shares fall on disappointing Carapa drill update

** Oil producer Tullow Oil shares fall 11% ** Co says it encountered about 4 metres of net oil pay based on preliminary interpretation in its Carapa-1 exploration well, which is lower than pre-drill forecasts ** The Africa focused oil producer said it was "encouraged" by the quality of oil in Carapa well in the Kanuku offshore block after finding sulphur content of less than 1% and 27 degrees API ** TLW says Carapa-1 well will now be plugged and abandoned ** "4m net pay result is unlikely to be commercial"- Berenberg ** Co ended 2019 with a 64.2% fall, lagging far behind the FTSE 350 index's 14.1% gain in the same time period (Rreporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)