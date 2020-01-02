U.S. crude stocks set for third draw last week, products seen up













U.S. crude oil inventories likely fell last week for the third week in a row, while stocks of gasoline were expected to have risen for the eighth straight week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks decreased by about 3.3 million barrels in the week to Dec. 27.

Crude inventories fell by 5.5 million barrels in the week to Dec. 20 to 441.4 million barrels, far exceeding the 1.7-million-barrel drop expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The latest poll was conducted ahead of the weekly status report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy. The EIA report is due at 11:00 a.m. (1600 GMT) on Friday.

The EIA report has been delayed by two days due to New Year's Day. The report is normally released on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

Analysts estimated that weekly stocks of gasoline likely gained by 1.8 million barrels. Distillate stocks , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen higher by 1.1 barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to increase 0.7 percentage point, from 93.3% of total capacity for the week ended Dec. 20, according to the poll.

All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Again Capital -3.4 1.9 1.1 1.1 Citi Futures -3.5 2.5 2.5 1.0 Confluence -3.0 3.0 2.5 1.0 Commodity Research Group -4.2 0.7 2.3 0.9 Excel Futures -6.2 -1.2 2.1 0.2 IEG Vantage -2.3 0.0 1.3 0.4 Price Futures Group -3.0 -3.0 -3.0 0.5 Refinitiv 3.7 N/A N/A N/A Ritterbusch Associates -3.5 5.2 4.6 1.4 Schneider Electric -3.4 1.0 1.0 0.2

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)