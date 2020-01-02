U.S. natural gas stocks seen down 57 bcf in week to Dec. 27













U.S. utilities likely drew a smaller-than-usual 57 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage last week, as warmer-than-normal weather hurt demand for heating and production held close to record levels.

That would be much larger than the decrease of 24 bcf during the same week a year ago but substantially smaller than the five-year (2014-2018) average withdrawal of 89 bcf for the period.

Utilities pulled 161 bcf of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 20.

If estimates are on target, the decrease during the week ended Dec. 27 would reduce stockpiles to 3.193 trillion cubic feet (tcf), about 1.1% below the five-year average and 17.9% above the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Friday.

The report, normally released on Thursday, has been delayed by a day due to New Year's Day.

The weather was much warmer than normal last week, with 139 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year average of 195 HDDs for the period.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), and are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Gas production in the Lower 48 states averaged at 95.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week, close to the daily record high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Reuters polled 15 analysts, who estimated withdrawals ranging from 70 bcf to 25 bcf, with a median draw of 57 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 3 ranged from a draw of 67 bcf to 48 bcf, with a mean withdrawal of 60 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of about 87 bcf for the same week last year.

The following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billion cubic feet

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) IEG Vantage -70 PointLogic -70 Platts Analytics GWO -68 Energy Ventures Analysis -65 Tradition Energy -64 Citi Futures -61 Macquarie Group -60 INTL FCStone -57 Ritterbusch Associates -56 Gelber & Associates -55 Schneider Electric -52 Refinitiv -51 Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics -43 C H Guernsey -34 SMC Report -25

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)