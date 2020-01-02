U.S. oil may revisit Dec 30 high of $62.34













U.S. oil may revisit its Dec. 30, 2019 high of $62.34 per barrel, as it has completed its correction around a support at $60.53.

The support is identified as the 50% projection level of an upward wave (3) from $58.11. This wave is expected to eventually travel to $62.94.

Oil failed twice to break $60.53, around which, a solid bottom could have formed. The wave (3) seems to have resumed. A break below $61.09 could cause a fall into the range of $59.96-$60.53.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses. **

(Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)