U.S. REFINERY FILING – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT 12/29/2019 08:30 AM 01/02/2020 09:30 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT

Cause:

A leak was detected on the transition piece of the sulfur recovery unit thermal reactor, 141H005.

Source 1:: SRU No. 1 Fugitives SRU1-FE Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

The unit was shutdown to isolate and repair the leak. An on-going formal investigation is being conducted.

