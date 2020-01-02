U.S. stocks: Closing the books on a stellar 2019













** S&P 500 rallied ~29% for 2019, its best year since 2013

** About 90% of SPX components finish in positive territory

** DJI ended up ~22% for 2019, while the Nasdaq Composite closed up ~35%. Small-caps slightly underperformed, but the Russell 2000 gained ~24%

** Every major SPX sector advanced for the first time since 2010. Though energy was the lone group to post just a single-digit return. This as sector's shareholders seek to leave behind a lost decade

** Tech was easily the best performing group as Apple Inc's 86% jump and Microsoft's 55% leap boosted the market capitalizations of these heavyweights to more than $1 trillion each. Semiconductors surged: chip index ended up 60%. Though, for tech, a 2020 replay may not be so clear

** The FANG stocks continued to move markets – Facebook Inc climbed ~57%, while Amazon.com , Netflix and Alphabet Inc all notched gains of 20-28% this year

** Bond-proxy sectors consumer staples , utilities and real estate scored strong gains as US 10-yr Treasury yield plunged ~80 bps YTD to 1.9%. In fact, staples enjoyed their best year since 1997

** The top SPX stock for 2019 was again chipmaker Advanced Micro with a 148% upswing, following its 2018 advance of ~80%. Heart pump maker Abiomed was the biggest loser, off 48%, with retailer Macy's closely behind with a 43% drop

** Meanwhile, could another year-end SPX trend change be at hand? , and on the IPO front, 2019 was a mix of the good, the bad, and the ugly

2019 S&P 500 Sector changes:

