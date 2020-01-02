U.S. weekly power output down 3% vs year earlier -EEI













Power production in the continental United States totaled 70,949 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the week ended Dec. 28, down 3% from the same week a year earlier, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) said on Thursday.

The week's output was about 12.5% lower than the 81,044 GWh produced in the preceding seven-day period, EEI data shows.

Year on year, output fell in four of the nine U.S. geographic regions tracked by the electric power trade group.

The Southeast region recorded the largest year-on-year percentage decrease, at 9.2%, followed by the Central Industrial region, at 6.7%, and then the West Central regions, at 4.4%.

For the past 52 weeks, U.S. power production totaled 4,042,869 GWh, down 1.7% from the previous 52-week period, the EEI said.

The following tables provide information on power-sector consumption of gas, according to data from Refinitiv:

Gas-for-Power consumption for US-Lower 48 (Bcf/Week)

Dates Last Year This Year Change Pct Change Dec. 14-Dec. 20 165 214 49 23 Dec. 21-Dec. 27 148 186 37 20

Gas-for-Power consumption by EIA regions (Dec. 21-Dec. 27)

Gas Burned (Bcf/week) Gas Burned (GWh) EIA East 83 10,566 EIA Midwest 20 2,584 EIA Mountain 17 2,230 EIA Pacific 19 2,483 EIA South Central 46 5,892 Total 186 23,756

(Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)