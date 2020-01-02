US Northwest river runoff up to 95 pct – NWRFC













Projected water runoff at The Dalles Dam on the Columbia River in Oregon climbed to 95 percent of normal for January-July, the U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) said on Thursday.

That is up from the prior forecast of 93 percent of normal. See .

In the 2019 water year, actual runoff at The Dalles from January to July was 89 percent of the 30-year (1981-2010) average.

The Dalles is the next-to-last dam on the Columbia River and a key point to measure the volume of water available for power generation in the Northwest, which receives about 65 percent of its power from hydroelectric dams.

Portland, Oregon-based NWRFC is an arm of the National Weather Service (NWS), which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

For additional analysis, see Thomson Reuters Analytics for North American natural gas at and North American power at

The following table shows the latest NWRFC forecasts for the 2020 water year versus the actual runoff in 2019 as a percentage of the 30-year normal. The water year started on Oct. 1.

2020 2020 2019

Jan 2 Jan 1 Pvs Yr

Forecast Forecast Actual

Pct Pct Pct COLUMBIA RIVER Mica, BC Jan-Jul 106 105 95 Apr-Sep 103 102 99 Arrow Lakes, BC Jan-Jul 108 106 88 Apr-Sep 105 102 94 Grand Coulee, WA Jan-Jul 100 97 82 Apr-Sep 101 99 87 Rock Island, WA Jan-Jul 101 98 81 Apr-Sep 101 99 86 The Dalles, OR Jan-Jul 95 93 89 Apr-Sep 96 94 94

SNAKE RIVER Lower Granite, WA Jan-Jul 81 81 106 Apr-Sep 84 85 115