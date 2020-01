* Oil surges after U.S. air strike kills Iran, Iraq officials

* Closer proximity to centre of risk aversion likely to undermine lira

* Inflation beats estimate rising 11.84% yy in Dec vs 11.56% f/c prior 10.56%

* Turkey reliant on imports. Oil is USD 8/bbl higher than it was start Dec

* USD/TRY +5% since Nov 21 mainly due sour relations with U.S.

* Resistance @ 6.0000. Over targets 6.1875 50% drop from all-time peak @ 7.24