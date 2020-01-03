Airlines tumble on surging oil prices after U.S. air strike in Baghdad













** Shares of airline companies tumble premarket as oil prices jump ~4% after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force

** American Airlines , Delta Air Lines , Southwest Airlines and United Airlines fell between 2.5% and 3.7% before the bell

** Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said harsh revenge awaited the "criminals" who killed Soleimani

** However, surging crude prices lifted oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron , which rose over 1%, and were the biggest pct gainers among Dow Jones -listed stocks

** Devon Energy , Marathon Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum — up between 2.5% and 3.8% — led gains among S&P 500 -listed stocks

** The S&P 1500 airlines had risen 12% in 2019; the energy sector gained 7.6%, making it the worst performer among major S&P sectors in 2019

