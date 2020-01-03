BOE Report

BOURBON: Monthly information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital

Article L 233-8-II of the Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations
of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

  Total number of outstanding shares Theoretical total number of
voting rights*		 Net total
 number of
voting rights
       
December 31, 2019 77,438,846 95,186,660 ** 95,114,472 **
November 30, 2019 77,438,846 94,660,155 ** 94,587,967 **
October 31, 2019 77,438,846 94,658,622 ** 94,586,434 **

* The theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of thresholds: it includes voting rights stripped from shares that do not have the right to vote (own controlled shares, liquidity contract, etc.)

** Application of law 2014-384 of March 29, 2014 to regain the real economy “Florange law” as of April 3, 2016: registered shares held for more than 2 years acquire the right to double votes.

This information is also available on the BOURBON website “Investors”, “Regulated information”: www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/investors/regulated-information

