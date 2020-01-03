BOURBON: Monthly information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital

Monthly information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital
Article L 233-8-II of the Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations
of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)
|Total number of outstanding shares
|Theoretical total number of
voting rights*
|Net total
number of
voting rights
|December 31, 2019
|77,438,846
|95,186,660 **
|95,114,472 **
|November 30, 2019
|77,438,846
|94,660,155 **
|94,587,967 **
|October 31, 2019
|77,438,846
|94,658,622 **
|94,586,434 **
* The theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of thresholds: it includes voting rights stripped from shares that do not have the right to vote (own controlled shares, liquidity contract, etc.)
** Application of law 2014-384 of March 29, 2014 to regain the real economy “Florange law” as of April 3, 2016: registered shares held for more than 2 years acquire the right to double votes.
This information is also available on the BOURBON website “Investors”, “Regulated information”: www.bourbonoffshore.com/en/investors/regulated-information
