BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Unit Payment













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This is to advise you that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announces that the dividend information for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 is as follows:

Ex- Dividend Date: January 16, 2020 Record Date: January 17, 2020 Payable Date: January 21, 2020 Dividend Rate: $0.4242399 per Unit*

*Actual average daily production for the quarter was 76,951 BBLS.

Any questions, please feel free to contact The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. at 713-483-6020.