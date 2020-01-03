BOE Report

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Unit Payment

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announces that the dividend information for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 is as follows:

Ex- Dividend Date:

January 16, 2020

Record Date:

January 17, 2020

Payable Date:

January 21, 2020

 

 

Dividend Rate:

$0.4242399 per Unit*

*Actual average daily production for the quarter was 76,951 BBLS.

Any questions, please feel free to contact The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. at 713-483-6020.

