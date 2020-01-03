BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Unit Payment

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This is to advise you that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announces that the dividend information for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 is as follows:
|
Ex- Dividend Date:
|
January 16, 2020
|
Record Date:
|
January 17, 2020
|
Payable Date:
|
January 21, 2020
|
|
|
Dividend Rate:
|
$0.4242399 per Unit*
*Actual average daily production for the quarter was 76,951 BBLS.
Any questions, please feel free to contact The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. at 713-483-6020.