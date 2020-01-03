Canada weekly natgas stocks fall 1.1 pct — Enerdata













Canadian Enerdata weekly survey of Canadian natural gas in storage in billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended Dec 27.

Pct Full Pct Full

12/27/19 12/20/19 Pct Full Week Ago Year Ago East 231.3 233.6 82.1 82.9 79.6 West 296.3 299.7 60.6 61.3 73.9 Total Canada 527.6 533.3 68.5 69.2 76.0

East/West division is the Manitoba/Saskatchewan and North Dakota/Minnesota borders.

East capacity 12/27/19 : 281.8 bcf, 12/20/19 : 281.8 bcf

West capacity 12/27/19 : 488.9 bcf, 12/20/19 : 488.9 bcf

The Canadian Enerdata Gas Storage Survey includes Canadian operators of storage and Canadian companies contracting storage in Canada for Canadian consumption.

Enerdata will at the beginning of each month adjust its Alberta net injection estimates to account for any discrepancies with updated data from the Alberta Energy Resources Conservation Board.

Enerdata's West storage capacity does not include a net 50 bcf of capacity at Chevron's Aitken Creek gas storage facility in British Columbia.

