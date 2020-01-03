CECO Pipeline Services Names President

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — CECO Pipeline Services Company, Inc. (CPSC) recently appointed Monty Collins as its President.

As President, Mr. Collins will assume day-to-day leadership of CECO Pipeline Services.

Mr. Collins is a seasoned leader with significant experience working in the oil & gas industry, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to shareholders.

Before joining CECO Pipeline Services, Mr. Collins held the role of VP, Construction Management with TRC Companies, Inc. He has also held senior and executive level positions for the last 30 years with various oil & gas related companies such as Universal Pegasus International, NextEra Energy Resources and Spectra Energy.

Mr. Collins holds an MBA from Our Lady of the Lake University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

“We are excited to have Monty join our team at CECO Pipeline Services,” stated Richard Hotze, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CPSC. “His extensive leadership experience in the oil & gas sector and operational background will be of tremendous benefit, and his proven track record of delivering on production and costs will be invaluable as we advance the Company’s business strategies.”

CECO Pipeline Services, a respected pipeline contractor for nearly two decades, specializes in pipeline integrity work, anomaly digs, major recoat projects and construction jobs. CPSC, headquartered in Houston, Texas also has offices in Birmingham, Alabama and Walker, Louisiana.

CECO Pipelines Services Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Compressor Engineering Corporation. More information about CECO and its subsidiaries is available at www.tryceco.com.

For more information contact:

Marilyn Medina

(713) 663-1885

Marilyn.medina@ceconet.com

SOURCE CECO Pipeline Services Company, Inc.