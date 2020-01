** Shares in European airlines slide between 2% and 5% after a spike in oil prices

** Oil prices jump $1 after U.S. air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel

** Shares in Lufthansa are down 5%, Air France KLM 4%, IAG 2% and EasyJet 2.3%

** A Frankfurt-based trader says for Lufthansa, the share decline is both due to the oil price hike, as well as an aviation industry forecast which predicts passenger decline in 2020 in Germany