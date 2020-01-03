Exxon Mobil: Credit Suisse expects Q4 earnings to miss on all fronts













** Credit Suisse cuts PT on the oil major Exxon by $4 to $70 after company released drivers affecting profitability in Q4

** XOM expects gain of as much as $3.6 bln from sale of its Norwegian oil and gas production assets to significantly lift Q4

** Gain is expected to offset lower margins in its refining and chemicals businesses in Q4

** Brokerage expects Q4 earnings to miss on all segments, and 2020 capex up to go up more than 10%

** Simmons Energy lowers Q4 EPS est. to $0.52 from $0.78 on lower-than-expected downstream and chemical margins

** Analysts on average expect XOM to post Q4 EPS of 71 cents – Refinitiv IBES

** Ongoing struggles of XOM's downstream and chemical segments remain a material headwind to cash flow dynamics as there are no signs of slowdown in investments that remains aggressive over coming years – Simmons Energy

** XOM had gained 2.3% in 2019, underperforming the broader energy sector's near 8% rise

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)