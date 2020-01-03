FX options wrap-Rocky GBP; geopolitical risk primes JPY













U.S. air strikes and threats of Iranian retaliation have fuelled risk aversion and safe-haven demand, lifting shorter-dated FX implied volatility premiums, especially those in JPY-related pairings . Those who took advantage of cheap premiums after the holidays have already been rewarded by the subsequent implied volatility gains and spot moves. But the U.S-Iranian tensions are unlikely to settle soon, there's probably value in buying dips in option premiums . GBP/USD extended its setback from late December highs near 1.3300 to the mid 1.30s Friday. Although it's expected to maintain its 1.2900-1.3516 post-UK-election range for now, it's vulnerable to volatility from swings in Brexit sentiment and UK data, as well as broader USD moves. That favours options to capture that volatility, and they've performed well so far, with one-month cable easily clearing its 250-pip premium over recent sessions . EUR/USD vols are up and EUR call over put risk-reversal premiums slip amid spot setback. A close above 200-DMA 1.1141 will help alleviate pressure for now. Near term focus on Fed minutes later on Friday