FX, stocks fall as threat of Middle East conflict grows













Central European currencies fell on Friday and stocks gave up some of the previous day's gains, after a U.S. air strike killed a top Iranian military official.

The region started the new year strong on Thursday, with Budapest's stock index reaching a record high and the Czech crown climbing to its highest against the euro since April 2018. But currencies and shares fell back as world stocks slipped and oil prices soared.

Markets grew nervous after the Pentagon confirmed the air strike, saying Iran's Major-General Qassem Soleimani was developing plans to attack Americans in the Middle East.

"Friday morning trade on the FX market is bringing an increase in risk-off sentiment due to geopolitical risk increasing again," said Konrad Ryczko, an analyst at DM BOS.

By 1000 GMT, the Polish zloty was leading regional losses, down 0.3% to 4.255 against the euro, followed by the Hungarian forint with a 0.2% decline to 329.5.

"The forint firmed past a key level yesterday. The currency firmed past 330 versus the euro … the next important level is at 327.50 which could be reached next week based on the current picture," brokerage Equilor said.

The Romanian leu and the Czech crown nudged higher.

The crown has started the year at its strongest level against the euro since April 2018, touching 25.310 on Friday.

Minutes from the Czech central bank's last policy meeting on Dec. 18, released on Friday, showed rates were likely to remain stable, some analysts believe.

"We rate the overall message of the minutes as less hawkish than Governor Jiri Rusnok's press conference after the bank meeting," Komercni Banka analysts said.

Regional stocks, which started 2020 on a positive note, with the Budapest stock exchange reaching a record high the previous day, weakened in early trade.

Warsaw's WIG20 fell 1.25% on the day and Budapest's main index eased 0.5%

(Reporting by Krisztina Than in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)