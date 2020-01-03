Geopolitical risks reward option holders, and still can













The cost of FX options rose Thursday after holiday discounts were priced out, but they were still close enough to record lows to offer value . A surge in geopolitical risk after U.S air strikes on Iranian targets and the threat of retaliation has given implied volatility levels, which determine the price of options, a fresh boost — rewarding those who were already long. Because of their close correlation to risk, USD/JPY implied vols have seen the biggest gains. The benchmark one-month expiry USD/JPY straddle is now 5.6 from 5.0 implied vols on Thursday, which equates to an additional $15,000 on a typical $10 million contract (now $135,000). Of course, the option owner will also have profited from the USD/JPY spot setback. Implied vols in other G10 pairings have risen too, adding profits to cash hedged positions. With U.S-Iranian tensions unlikely to see a swift resolution and the threat of a full-scale conflict and its ramifications not to be ruled out, there could be further gains for risk-related options.