Lance Sulzen named energy, power and environment market leader at Stanley Consultants

DENVER, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Stanley Consultants promoted longtime company member Lance Sulzen to lead its energy, power and environmental market. Member-owned Stanley Consultants is a worldwide provider of engineering, environmental and construction services.

Sulzen has 22 years of experience in the energy and environmental industry with a master’s degree in civil engineering, is a licensed professional engineer in various states and a certified project management professional. He has spent the last 15 years with Stanley Consultants, the last 2½ years as a project delivery lead providing leadership and oversight of project financial performance.

As market leader, Sulzen will be responsible for executing the company’s new business strategy. Shifting energy markets have dictated similar changes for the industry’s service providers, Sulzen said.

“We are experiencing a tremendous transformation in our energy landscape with a shift from centralized utilities to decentralized customers, moving more and more to decarbonized generation, and transitioning to a portfolio of distributed energy resources, reciprocating engines, microgrids and district energy solutions.”

Stanley Consultants will continue its shift with the industry, refining its distributed energy resource business while working to strengthen its core power generation business. Sulzen said a key strategy will be to leverage the company’s other services to address client needs.

“With the accelerated changes we are experiencing in technology advancements and communities’ demands for smarter, cleaner and more resilient cities, we have a great opportunity to collaborate and grow with our power delivery, federal, water and transportation markets to offer full-service solutions to our customers,” Sulzen added.

Sulzen remains in the company’s Denver offices, reporting to energy business leader Larry Head.

“The energy, power and environmental market has numerous forces driving transformation, including the shale revolution, the rise in the deployment of renewable energy resources and new technologies, the evolution of competitive markets and changes in consumer preferences,” Head said.

“Demand for clean, sustainable, resilient, reliable energy is repowering the utility and will be transforming the industry. Lance’s work will be critical to the success of Stanley Consultants.”

Since the 1950s, Stanley Consultants has served industrial pharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage, oil and gas and general manufacturing facilities along with utility infrastructure needs of institutions. It plans, designs, procures, manages, commissions and helps permit capital projects for a wide variety of clients, with specialists in natural resource planning and environmental compliance, investigation, cleanup and redevelopment to provide permitting and design support for a wide range of environmental projects. The company will shift more of its power and energy expertise to planning, consulting, decommissioning and full life cycle solutions.

About Stanley Consultants

Stanley Consultants provides program management, planning, engineering, environmental and construction services worldwide. Recognized for its commitment to client service and a passion to make a difference, Stanley Consultants brings global knowledge, experience and capabilities to serve federal, municipal and industrial clients in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Since 1913, Stanley Consultants has successfully completed more than 25,000 engagements in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and in 110 countries. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit http://www.stanleyconsultants.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Keith DuBay, media relations, Stanley Consultants. 303.925.8258. dubaykeith@stanleygroup.com

SOURCE Stanley Consultants