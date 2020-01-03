Oil stocks rise on U.S. strike in Baghdad













** Shares of U.S. oil and gas cos rise premarket after U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, sparking tensions and concerns of oil supply disruption

** Benchmark Brent crude rises 4.1% to $68.99, U.S. light crude up 4% at $63.65

** "With further escalation remaining a distinct possibility, we could see markets retain at least some risk premium" – research firm JBC Energy

** Oil majors Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil both up more than 1%

** Oil producer Whiting Petroleum up 10.4%

** EOG Resources , Diamondback Energy , Hess Corp , Apache Corp , Cimarex Energy , Devon Energy and Marathon Oil up between 1.1% and 3.8%

** Oilfield services cos Schlumberger NV , Patterson-UTI Energy up more than 2% and Halliburton Co up 4.6%

** S&P 500 Energy Index gained ~8% in 2019

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)