* Riskier FX has been sold in reaction to U.S./Iran hostilities

* Oil has surged close to USD 70/bbl. Up USD 9/bbl since Dec 3

* RUB down 0.6% and MXN down 0.8% in reaction to today's news

* Bad news means CB/Govt polices to support global economy will be maintained

* Riskier FX that is also supported by higher oil should benefit

* Both RUB and MXN are also higher yield boosting investors potential returns

* 21-DMA 18.9951, 200-WMA 19.0466 should cap USD/MXN. 21-DMA 62.77 USD/RUB