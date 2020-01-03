The dollar has much to gain from U.S. aggression













As the currency of the world's largest producer of crude oil, the dollar surely has the most to gain after oil prices soared following the U.S. killing of a senior Iranian commander . Oil has jumped 4.6% today and is now around $9 a barrel higher than it was a month ago. Having slashed output other major producers had already boosted prices, but the United States is not one of those committed to supporting oil and curbing production. Instead, it's ramped up production and was expected to produce around 13 million barrels per day by the end of 2019 and export around 3 million per day. For an economy that's already outpacing its major rivals, the windfall from oil revenues must surely aid the dollar. It ended 2019 softly, with traders lightening longs. It has begun well in 2020. With interest rates supporting the dollar and undermining other major currencies, it may do much better.