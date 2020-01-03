U.S. air strike kills top Iranian commander













A U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East. Iran threatened on Friday to hit back hard. Following are main stories on the strike and reaction to it.

> Iran promises to avenge U.S. killing of top commander Soleimani > Brent jumps $3 after U.S. kills Iran's Soleimani > GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, safe havens surge > US STOCKS-Futures shed over 1% after U.S. strike > Dozens of U.S. oil workers preparing to leave Iraq > Iran names deputy Quds Force commander to replace Soleimani > FACTBOX-Reactions to the killing of Iranian general > Israel puts military on heightened alert > Britain urges de-escalation after U.S. killing of Soleimani > France, Netherlands issue warnings to citizens in Middle East > BREAKINGVIEWS-Middle East strife’s market toll is just beginning

(Compiled by Frances Kerry)