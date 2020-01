U.S. crude oil exports rose in the most recent week to the highest on record, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Friday.

Crude exports in the week ended Dec. 27 rose to 4.46 million barrels per day, the data showed. Meanwhile, weekly crude oil net imports fell to 1.89 million barrels per day, the lowest on record, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese)