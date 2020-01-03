U.S. REFINERY FILING – EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL BAYTOWN CHEMICAL PLANT 01/02/2020 01:25 PM 01/02/2020 02:00 PM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL BAYTOWN CHEMICAL PLANT

Cause:

A bleeder valve on Baytown Area Polypropylene (BAPP) Line 6 Waste Solvent Recycle Pump (P-6149A) experienced a leak during troubleshooting activities, resulting in emissions to the atmosphere.

Action taken:

Bleeder valve and associated equipment was isolated.

