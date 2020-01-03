Ugly start for 2020, but low volatility is key













Despite some turmoil and some overt signs of risk aversion, volatility in currency markets remains extremely low and for some major pairs has recently dropped slightly. Low volatility will preserve FX trends that mimic stocks, where risk appetite is supported by the notion that central bank stimulus will endure for longer than expected, or perhaps even more liquidity will be pumped into the global economy. This year has begun with a risk-averse feel underpinning safer assets, oil is surging for the wrong reasons and the bullish runs for riskier currencies at the end of 2019 faltered at the start of this year. That's worrying, but unless there's a big rise in volatility then dips for riskier, higher-yielding FX, which for major currencies means the dollar, too, should be treated as an opportunity to buy into currencies backed by higher interest rates. If it's liquid and relatively safe, like the dollar, there's greater reason to do so. Vols are low — these chances won't happen often.