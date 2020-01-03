UK military has increased security at Middle East bases after Soleimani killing – Sky News













Britain has increased its security and readiness at military bases in the Middle East after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, Sky News reported on Friday without citing sources.

Britain has about 400 military personnel in Iraq, who help provide training in the country. They are mostly located at Taji base, north of Baghdad.

"The safety and security of our personnel is of paramount importance and we keep our force protection measures under constant review. We do not to comment on specific force protection measures," a spokesman from Britain's Ministry of Defence said when asked about the report.

