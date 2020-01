(Corrects line 1 to lows since Nov. 1)

* Risk aversion hits USD/JPY to new lows since Nov.1 at 107.92

* Close below 100-dma 108.20 and daily cloud base 108.10 will add weight

* Next support 107.89 – Nov. 1 low, then key 107.72 Fibo retrace

* 107.72 is 38.2% of 104.46-109.73 Aug-Dec recovery, 50% is 107.10

* Options certainly on alert for more volatility and spot losses

* Risk reversals highest JPY call premium since September