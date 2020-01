* JPY gains after U.S air strike/Iran retaliation threat

* Options add premium to contracts that protect against JPY volatility/losses

* 1-week USD/JPY implied volatility nears Dec. 12 and high since Oct at 6.5

* 1-month 5.0 to 5.4, having hit a record low by 4.0 pre Christmas

* 1-month risk reversals highest JPY call vs put vol premium since Sept at 1.3

