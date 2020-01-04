U.S. REFINERY FILING – EXXONMOBIL BEAUMONT REFINERY 01/03/2020 10:48 AM 01/03/2020 10:57 AM – EMISSIONS EVENT













U.S. REFINERY FILING EXXONMOBIL BEAUMONT REFINERY

(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

Cause:

Instrumentation issue resulted in pressure build-up in pentane sphere. Relief valve lifted and pentane sphere vented for a short duration.

Source 1:: Tank 2140 50FUG_001 Source 2:: Source 3::

Action taken:

Pressure relief system reduced pressure. The Beaumont Refinery anticipates no impact to production and will continue to meet contractual agreements. No impact to the community was reported.

Source: TCEQ,