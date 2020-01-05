Aussie energy units soar as Middle East tensions feed oil rally













** Australian energy stocks advance as much as 1.4%, extend gains into a third straight session

** Crude prices jumped more than 2% as geopolitical tensions escalated in the Middle East, driving concerns of supply disruptions from a region that accounts for nearly half of global oil output

** U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Washington would strike back if Iran retaliated to a U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday

** Oil is a key export for Australia's trade-reliant economy and domestic energy stocks soared, feeding off the rally in crude prices

** Australia's biggest oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum Ltd added as much as 1.9%, its best intraday percentage gain in nearly a month

** Other sector heavyweights Santos Ltd and Oil Search soared 2.9% each

** Santos hit its best level in more than five years

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)