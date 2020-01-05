Australia’s Otto Energy hits 1-month high on Texan well update













** Shares of Otto Energy Ltd rise as much as 5.4% to A$0.039, their highest since Dec 5, 2019

** The co, engaged in investment in oil and gas exploration, development and production in Philippines, East Africa and the United States, says Green #2 well at the Lightning field onshore Matagorda County in Texas has shown potential for up to an additional 175 feet of net play

** Says Green #2 well shows encouraging drilling results and potentially has greater thickness than initial responses in the Green #1 productive well

** Stock rises amid gains in Aussie energy stocks against the backdrop of the U.S.-Iran turmoil, which stoked worries about global crude supply and lifted oil prices to nearly four-month peaks

** OEL stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain since Dec 24

** More than 3.2 mln shares change hands, compared with 30-day avg volume of about 2 mln shares

** Stock down 6.4% in 2019

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)