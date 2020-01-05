Faraday Future CEO Carsten Breitfeld Embarks on a New Year along with Yueting Jia, A Proven Technology Entrepreneur with the Vision and Integrity to Get FF Back On Track













Faraday Future arrives in Las Vegas for CES as company gears up for production year

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, global CEO of Faraday Future (FF) arrived in Las Vegas for the annual CES show today, making the almost 300 mile trip in a single charge in the company’s flagship, production-ready, FF 91 ultra-luxury electric vehicle.

Breitfeld recently returned from meetings in Beijing where he emphasized that FF journeys into the new year with hope and its continued vision to break the boundaries between the Internet, IT, creative, and auto industries with product and service offerings that integrate new energy, AI, Internet, and sharing models.

“FF founder Yueting Jia (YT) started FF with the concept to transform and disrupt the automotive landscape. He envisioned a vehicle that will truly redefine transportation, mobility and connectivity, creating a true ‘new species’ of vehicle that integrates the ‘third internet living space’ with a unique smart driving platform,” said Breitfeld. “As an entrepreneur with passion, vision, and integrity, he gave up everything for the success of FF. I respect him very much for the sacrifices he has made. Our vision is the same, to make FF a success and I am very happy to be here alongside YT.”

FF is showcasing some of that technology during the “Artificial Intelligence – All Industry Integration” panel at CES on Monday, January 6 at 1 p.m. in which Breitfeld is a panelist.

Upon his 2019 appointment at FF, Breitfeld stated that personnel changes would be part of a series of key adjustments in strengthening the management team, accelerating product delivery planning, R&D and operational cost reduction, and most importantly, fundraising and strengthening FF’s financing strategy, which it hopes to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Recent hiring’s have included Bob Kruse who joined FF late last year as senior vice president, Product Execution (Engineering and Manufacturing). An automotive industry veteran with over 30 years of experience at GM and other consulting and start-up companies, Bob recently served as CTO at both Karma and Qoros to lead all product development and advanced technology. At FF, Bob will be responsible for leading the entire product development, engineering and manufacturing team.

Additionally, Benedikt Hartman, will join FF this month as senior vice president of the Global Supply Chain organization. Hartman comes to FF with more than 30 years of experience at BMW where he led several purchasing and supplier initiatives, including the successful launches of BMW’s 5-series, X3, 3-series and X2.

YT has assumed the role of CPUO (Chief Product User Officer), overseeing AI, Product Definition, User Experience and the implementation of the internet Eco-system model.

Yueting Jia’s current personal bankruptcy and restructuring plan will not affect FF’s current operations. FF 91 will kick off its delivery in approximately nine months following the closing of a successful equity funding. The newly announced FF 81 EV and development preparation for future models and next-generation core technologies will be completed as soon as possible. FF will also target an IPO within 12-15 months following the conclusion of equity financing. The projected funding needs for this stage have been significantly reduced from previous figures.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future (FF) is a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company.

Established in May 2014, FF is a global company, headquartered in Los Angeles. FF’s vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe and live freely.

FOLLOW FARADAY FUTURE:

https://www.ff.com/

https://twitter.com/FaradayFuture

https://www.facebook.com/faradayfuture/

https://www.instagram.com/faradayfuture/

www.linkedin.com/company/faradayfuture

For More Information About Faraday Future, Contact:

John Schilling

Director, Public Relations

310-956-6488

john.schilling@ff.com