INR frailty exposed, oil rise adds to economic woes













The Indian rupee's fragility was clearly exposed on Friday following the U.S. assassination of Iran's second-most powerful man, which has sharply raised Middle East tensions and the risks of a regional conflagration . The resulting surge in oil prices – U.S. crude has rallied 5% from Friday's opening levels and is 26% higher than its October low – will further hamper India's slowing economy as it imports 80% of its oil needs. The latest development could be the final straw for the INR following a series of negative factors. Fears of fiscal slippage as the onus shifts to the government to spend more to revive the economy, risk of stagflation, increasing evidence that the Reserve Bank of India seeks a weaker INR

and growing country-wide unrest against India's new citizenship law had already soured rupee sentiment. The rupee failed to appreciate much in December despite broad USD weakness and a rally in emerging Asian currencies on a cooling of Sino-U.S. tensions . It is now susceptible to further weakness and a test of the 2019 USD/INR high at 72.41 appears just a matter of time.