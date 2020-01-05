Iraqi president urges self restraint to Iranian counterpart -statement













Iraqi President Barham Salih offered his condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over the killing of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani on Sunday and urged self restraint, his office said in a statement.

"The president stressed the importance of self restraint and wisdom in this critical time in order to contain the current crisis, protect the security and stability of the region, the sovereignty of its nations, and banish the spectre of war and violence," his office said in a read out of a phone call.

