Most AXJ currencies will weather Mideast tensions













The abrupt halt to December's rally in emerging Asian currencies at the start of 2020 may have excited USD/AXJ bulls. But more positive signs in U.S.-China trade relations and a growing perception that U.S. economic out-performance is nearing an end have left most AXJ currencies better placed to weather the souring risk sentiment brought about by heightened Middle East tensions . Growing problems at home in an election year and deteriorating U.S.-Iran ties will prevent President Trump from escalating any dispute with China, thereby removing a major threat to AXJ currencies. Hence the current dollar rebound is more likely a correction of its extended fall in December and not a resumption of the uptrend that prevailed in the last two years. No doubt, there will be pockets of USD strength as the U.S. assassination of Iran's second-most powerful man has raised the risks of regional conflagration and prompted a surge in oil prices. This will impact the currencies of Asia's oil importers, notably the Indian rupee, hamstrung as it is by a string of negatives . Buying the Malaysian ringgit, an oil exporter, against the INR can be considered for a test of 17.90, the 2018 high.