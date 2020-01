* USD/JPY, USD/CHF -0.12%, AUD/USD -0.1%, EUR/USD +0.08%, XAU/USD +1.62%

* USD/INR +0.34%, USD/IDR +0.25%, USD/KRW +0.15%, USD/MYR +0.15%, WTI +2.4%

* S&P Emini -0.26%, N225 -1.96%, SSEC +0.72%, MSCI AXJ -0.64%, US10y 1.7742%

* Iran says no limits on enrichment, steps back from nuclear deal

* Iraq wants foreign troops out; Trump threatens sanctions

* Australia commits extra A$2 bln for bushfire rebuilding

* IFR Europe Open