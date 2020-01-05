PM says Iraq must end foreign troop presence as soon as possible













Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi urged parliament on Sunday to take urgent measures and end the foreign troop presence as soon as possible.

"Despite the internal and external difficulties that we might face, it remains best for Iraq on principle and practically," Abdul Mahdi told parliament in a speech.

The Iraqi parliament is holding an extraordinary session that lawmakers said they would use to push for a vote on a resolution requiring the end of the presence of foreign troops.

