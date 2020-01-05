U.S. oil targets $65.92













U.S. oil may test a resistance at $64.79 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards $65.92.

The resistance is identified as the 138.2% projection level of an upward wave (3) from $58.11. This wave is expected to eventually travel to $65.92.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $63.11. It is surging towards $65.97, the 61.8% projection level of an upward wave (C) from $50.99. This wave may extend to $75.23 over the next few months.

Support range is from $63.65 to $64.08 (first chart), a break below which may cause a fall to $62.94.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

