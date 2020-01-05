U.S. REFINERY FILING – CITGO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT 01/04/2020 03:12 PM 01/04/2020 03:48 PM – EMISSIONS EVENT

U.S. REFINERY FILING CITGO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT (This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.) Cause: Conditions at the No.1 FCCU have resulted in opacity readings exceeding the reportable quantity. Source 1:: No. 1 FCCU CO Boiler Stack F066 Source 2:: Source 3:: Action taken: Operational personnel responded accordingly to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible. Source: TCEQ,