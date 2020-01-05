UK foreign minister urged for de-escalation and dialogue -Iraqi PM













Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi spoke on the phone with British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Sunday to discuss the latest tensions in the region and the consequences of a military confrontation, Abdul Mahdi's office said.

"The British minister affirmed during the call the importance of the region and world steering clear from the dangers of war and avoiding its consequences as well as the importance of working on de-escalation and turning to dialogue to get out of this dangerous crisis," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maha El Dahan)